A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant political development within the Matak community, five prominent organisations have joined hands to form a new political platform named 'Bengmara Gana Mancha' in Dibrugarh, aiming to strengthen the community's political representation and influence in the state.

The formation of the new platform was formally announced on Friday following a general meeting of its preparatory committee, during which a 51-member central committee and a 22-member policy-making committee were constituted.

The newly formed platform brings together five organisations - Matak Sanmilan, Matak Yuva Chatra Sanmilan, Matak Mahila Parishad, Matak Yuva Chatra Parishad, and Matak Students' Union - along with representatives of the Matak community from seven districts.

Chand Kumar Gogoi has been appointed president of the central committee, while Baikuntha Gogoi and Uday Shankar Mohan have been named working presidents. Girish Patra has been appointed chief secretary.