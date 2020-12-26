Five youths from Lakhimpur clear APSC's Combined Competitive Exam

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Five meritorious youths from Lakhimpur district have cleared the Combined Competitive Exams of 2018 conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) as per result declared on Thursday.

Out of them, Raj Jyoti Borah, son of Ranu Dutta, retired Principal of Naoboicha HS School, resident of Khelmati of North Lakhimpur town, bagged the 13th rank in Assam Land and Revenue Service. At present he is preparing for clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

On the other hand, Debananda Nath, son of teacher Prashanta Nath and Kunjalata Devi, resident of village Khaga secured the 28 rank of Assam Land and Revenue Service. Debananda cleared MSc from Tezpur University in Physics and is also been preparing for the UPSC exam in New Delhi.

Manoj Kumar Dutta, son of Hiten Dutta, retired Director of Agriculture Department, and Dipti Dutta, resident of Hindu Gaon. bagged the 38th rank in Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade). He is in service as chemical engineer in Mumbai. Nayan Moni Dutta, son of Binod Dutta, employee of Lakhimpur Development Block, and Seuti Dutta, resident of Ahu-Chaol Gaon of North Lakhimpur secured the 53rd rank in Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade). He is serving as teacher at Aserakota High School at present. On the other hand, 78th rank of Assam Civil Service (Junior Grade) has been secured by PranjilGogoi, son of Hari Prashad Gogoi and Jaya Gogoi, resident of Nakari. He is preparing for the UPSC exam at home.

