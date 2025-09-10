Former AASU Leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah Granted Bail After a Year in Assault Case

Guwahati: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Sankor Jyoti Baruah was granted bail today by the Gauhati High Court in connection with a sexual assault case lodged against him last year.

Baruah was arrested in September 2024 after his ex-fiancée, also an AASU member, accused him of sexual assault, intimidation and deceit under the pretext of marriage. The FIR was initially filed at Bhangagarh police station and later transferred to Dispur police station, where charges under IPC sections 376, 323, and 506 were registered.

Advocate Satyen Sarma argued the bail plea on behalf of Baruah. The court granted relief after nearly a year in judicial custody.