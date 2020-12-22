Former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary seeks complete withdrawal of security forces

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: Former BTC chief and president of Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Monday wrote to the IGP, BTC for complete withdrawal of security forces, including House Guard, PSO and escort battalion, assigned to him from Monday.

In a statement to media in the party's writing pad, Mohilary wrote to the BTC IGP to withdraw all security personnel given to him from Monday stating that he did not require security cover any longer as he was now simply a people's representative from the party and had no more threat. The copy of the letter was also sent to the Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police.

Also Watch: 'It was either die or surrender situation': Surrendered ULFI (I) Dy chief Drishti Asom

Also Read: Setback for Promod Boro-led BTC; Gauhati High Court orders status quo







