Former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar calls for united stand on Article 244(A) demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Former MLA and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Dima Hasao, Samarjit Haflongbar, has appealed to all elected representatives from the hill districts of Assam to unite and raise the long-pending demand for the creation of an Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India.

In a press release issued on Sunday, Haflongbar expressed gratitude to Tuliram Ronghang for highlighting the issue during his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

He stated that the demand for implementation of Article 244(A) for the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao has remained a long-standing aspiration of the indigenous hill communities. According to him, the constitutional provision was envisioned to protect the identity, rights, and developmental interests of the hill tribes of Assam.

Haflongbar urged all MLAs from the hill districts to rise above political differences and collectively press for the constitutional demand on the floor of the Assembly. He said that a united stand by elected representatives would strengthen the voice and aspirations of the people.

Also Read: KAAC chief Tuliram Ronghang raises Article 244(A) demand for hill districts in Assam assembly