Foundation day of Axam Xahitya Xabha observed in Lakhimpur

16th biennial session of Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha held

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The 104th foundation day of the Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) was observed by Lakhimpur District Xahitya Xabha (LDXX) on Sunday under the auspices of Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha. On the same day, the 16th biennial session of the Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha was also held in a befitting manner at Amtola High School premises.

The agenda of the both events began with the unfurling of six Axam Xahitya Xabha flags by Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha president Sadananda Borah, LDXX president Bipul Sarmah Baruah, LDXX vice-president Guna Bhuyan, LDXX secretary Naba Kamal Borah, Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha former president Paramananda Das and organizing committee president Hemakanta Saikia. Then the smriti tarpan programme was conducted by social activist Rajen Pegu. It was followed by women's programme 'Akash' and children's programme Kuhi. The Akash programme was chaired by Mompi Sonowal Borah while Kuhi programme was chaired by Pranjal Das.

Then the delegate meeting of the Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha was held, wherein the executive body of the Sakha Xahitya Xabha was constituted with Tepuram Saikia as president and Gojen Borah as secretary.

The open session of the events commenced with newly-elected Ranganadi Poriya Sakha Xahitya Xabha president Tepuram Saikia. It was inaugurated by Paramananda Das. LDXX president Bipul Sarmah Baruah took part in the programme as chief guest while vice-president Guna Bhuyan, Pachim Telahi Gaon Panchayat president Ratul Borah were present as guests of honour. From the chair of president, Tepuram Saikia laid stress on leading the interest of the upcoming generation towards literary and cultural practices and pledged to work for the literary enhancement in the area.

Biswanath Chariali: Under the initiative of Biswanath DistrictAxam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), the 104th foundation day of AXX was observed on Sunday in association with the Biswanath Chariali branch.

The day's programmes commenced with the hoisting of AXX's flag by district president Golap Borah followed by the presentation of the Xabha's title song Chira Chenehi Mor Bhasha Janani. The open session of the foundation day was held at the Padmanath Gohani Baruah conference hall of Biswanath Chariali Branch Xahitya Xabha.

The meeting was presided over by Golap Bara, president of the district committee while Kamal Chandra Bhuyan, president of Biswanath Chariali Branch Xahitya Xabha paid tribute in the memory of Xahitya Xabha workers who had been directly or indirectly involved with AXX since its inception. Indra Prasad Shaikia, former president of Sonitpur Zila Xahitya Xabha took part as the distinguished speaker in the seminar held on the occasion. In his speech, Saikia dwelt at length about the activities of AXX and called upon the new generation to concentrate in literary practice. Former district presidents Khagen Goswami and Hiranya Hazarika, and other dignitaries were present in the programme.