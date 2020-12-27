 Top
Foundation day of Baksa Zila Kabi Sanmilan observed in Goreswar

Foundation day

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  27 Dec 2020 3:47 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: The 3rd annual foundation day of Baksa Zila Kabi Sanmilan was held in collaboration with the Goreswar unit of the Sanmilan with a day-long programme on Friday at Goreswar bus stand in Baksa district. On this occasion, the annual mouthpiece Ninad, edited by Nirmali Sarma, was released by Golaplata Goswami, president of Baksa Zila Kabi Sanmilan. A 'Kabi Mela' was also held which was presided over by Dr. Jayanta Kumar Sarma. Many poets attended and recited their self-composed poems.

Baksa Zila Kabi Sanmilan foundation day Goreswar 
