Foundation day of Bandhan bank observed at Jamugurihat Branch

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 10th foundation day of the Jamugurihat branch of the Bandhan Bank was observed today at the bank premises. Sarbeswar Bhuyan, manager of the bank forwarded a welcome address at the very outset. After it, Phanindra Baruah, secretary of Naduar Press Club and a senior journalist graced the occasion as chief guest. Baruah highlighted the role of the Bandhan Bank in upliftment of economic growth of the rural people. The manager informed that a total of three thousand customers of the branch have benefited from the bank. The poor and rural people have availed loans ranging from 25000 to 300000 from the bank. Notably, the Jamugurihat branch was founded in 2015.

