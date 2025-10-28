Foundation stone laid for main gate of Navagraha Temple in Mangaldai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Amidst tremendous enthusiasm and religious rituals, the foundation stone of the much-awaited main gate of the Shri Shri Navagraha Temple at Chapai near here on MB Road was laid at 11:30 am in presence of a large number of devotees, people of the locality, and the members of the temple management committee. Chairman of Assam Public Works Abhijit Sharma in the function presided over by Ananta Narayan Bhattacharya laid the foundation. President of the Navagraha Temple Management Committee Ananta Charan Sharma earlier in his welcome address, spoke about the temple’s inception in the function anchored by Tapan Kumar Sarma. Abhijit Sharma, laying the foundation, announced his personal contribution to the construction of the gate. The main gate designed by retired Assistant Engineer Keshab Kumar Sharma earned appreciation from all corners. Sharma also has a lead role in the construction of the main gate.

The event, attended by more than a hundred devout individuals, saw heartfelt congratulations extended to the Navagraha Temple Management Committee for its efforts in undertaking this long-awaited project.

