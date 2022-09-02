Foundation stone of children's park laid in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a children's park and other infrastructure development works of the historic Borpukhuri Par Mukoli Bihu at the Mukoli Bihu site, Jamugurihat. Notably, the historic Borpukhuri Par Mukoli Bihu is one of the oldest bihu of the greater Jamugurihat area. An amount of rupees fifty lakhs has been allocated from the MLA fund for the beautification and other infrastructure development works of Borpukhuri Par Mukoli Bihu site. Addressing the gathering, MLA Hazarika traced the glorious history of Borpukhuri Par Mukoli Bihu which is one of the pioneers of the Mukoli Bihu (open stage Bihu) of the State. The inaugural session was attended by Palak Kumar Sarma, BDO Sootea development block, Poli Chutiya, ZPC member of Borbhagiya, representatives of Borpukhuri GP, members of Borpukhuri Par Mukoli Bihu celebration committee beside the general public.

Also Read: Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated Model Anganwadi centres









Also Watch: