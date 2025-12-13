Four-day training programme boosts skills of tribal weavers in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Science and Technology Innovation Hub (STIHUB) of Central Institute of Technology Kokrajhar (CIT-K) supported by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, conducted a four-day training workshop for tribal artisans and weavers. The programme aimed to strengthen traditional weaving skills while introducing participants to modern weaving tools and design possibilities.

More than 55 participants from various tribal communities in and around Kokrajhar took part in the workshop, which covered a structured progression of topics. The first day witnessed introduction to the objectives of the workshop and showcased traditional weaving techniques through demonstrations by resource persons Dhirashri Boro and Jayanta Kumar Brahma, along with a few master artisans, while the 2nd day focused on understanding different types of looms commonly used in the region, along with their comparative advantages. On the third day, participants were trained on the basics of the Jacquard mechanism, including its operating principles and design capabilities. On the last day, participants explored different design possibilities on looms and experimented with traditional as well as modern patterns.

The STIHUB team led by Dr Pranav K Singh (PI) and Dr Abhijit Padun (Co-PI) played a crucial role in planning and executing the workshop, ensuring meaningful participation and engagement throughout the four days.

