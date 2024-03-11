Free health check-up camp organised in Tinsukia, Assam

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: As a part of celebration of Women’s Heart Month, the Tinsukia chapter of the Heart Care Society of Assam (HCSA), in association with the Ladies Club of Tinsukia, organised a free health check-up camp at Mahesh Bhawan Parbotia Road Tinsukia on Sunday. The event was organised in sync with the observation of International Women’s Day. A total of 80 women were checked at the camp.

The camp was conducted by Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, a cardiologist and president of the HCSA Tinsukia chapter, and aided by Dr. Ravindar Singh and Dr. Sandhya Ladhavice, president and secretary of the HCSA Tinsukia chapter, respectively. They were assisted by Gopal Sahu, zonal secretary of HCSA, Nidhi Agarwal, Shakun Sovasaria, Shobha Raswasia, Neelam Bazari, Kiran Thard, and Sikha Patwari from the Ladies Club.

