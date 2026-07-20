From Forest Village to NEET Triumph: Bishu Limbu’s Journey Inspires Rural Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: Poverty, poor roads and an unreliable mobile network failed to deter Bishu Limbu from scripting one of Upper Assam’s most inspiring academic success stories. Bishu Limbu, hailing from the remote Rajnagar area of Powai Forest Village in Tinsukia district’s Margherita constituency, has achieved an impressive score of 610 out of 720 marks, a 99.63 percentile, and an All India Rank (AIR) of 7,320 in NEET-UG 2026, transforming his extraordinary journey into a guiding light for countless rural aspirants.

The achievement assumes greater significance as Bishu pursued his studies amid severe socio-economic hardships and inadequate infrastructure in a remote forest settlement, where poor connectivity often posed a major challenge to uninterrupted learning.

His academic excellence extended well beyond NEET. A student of R.D. Senior Secondary School, Bishu also secured the 97.21 percentile in JEE (Main) 2026 and finished 15th in the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026, underlining remarkable consistency across India’s toughest competitive examinations.

Teachers recalled that while many classmates returned home during Durga Puja and Bihu vacations, Bishu stayed back in his rented accommodation, spending the holidays preparing for the examinations. His discipline, humility and steadfast dedication, they said, had long distinguished him as an exceptional student.

Recognising his potential early, the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU), Tinsukia District Committee, facilitated his admission to the school and awarded him a two-year merit scholarship in 2024, providing crucial financial support that enabled the son of an economically struggling family to continue his education.

Felicitating Bishu at his residence, prominent Gorkha leader Khem Bahadur Chetry described the feat as a milestone for both the Gorkha community and the institution, stating that Bishu had recorded the highest NEET score ever achieved by a student of R.D. Senior Secondary School. The AAGSU district committee also congratulated the young achiever and expressed confidence that he would realise his dream of becoming a doctor dedicated to serving society.

The NEET-UG 2026 results also brought laurels to the greater Digboi region. Arshpreet Kaur of Janata Road, Chariali Bazar, Digboi, secured 501 marks and AIR 89,254, achieving success entirely through self-study without joining any private coaching institute despite the personal setback of losing her father, Late Kamaljit Singh.

Adding to the region’s impressive performance, Acharya Mohan Kumar Chetri of Punyajan village under Philobari Amguri near Digboi scored 509 marks, further highlighting the growing academic potential emerging from the Digboi-Margherita belt.

The achievements of Bishu Limbu, Arshpreet Kaur and Acharya Mohan Kumar Chetri collectively reflect a powerful narrative of perseverance over adversity. From a remote forest village to small towns and rural Assam, their success has reinforced the message that determination, academic excellence and timely institutional support can overcome poverty, personal loss and infrastructural challenges, inspiring a new generation of students across Upper Assam.

Also Read: NTA declares NEET (UG) 2026 results; 11.21 lakh candidates qualify