From River to Road: PM Modi to Launch ₹1200 Cr Lifeline Over Brahmaputra

This ambitious project is a critical part of the Guwahati Ring Road, envisioned to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and create seamless connectivity between key districts around Guwahati. Once completed, the bridge will act as a major economic corridor, improving access to trade routes, healthcare, education, and emergency services especially during the monsoon season when large parts of the region face flood-related disruptions.

Built with cutting-edge engineering and climate-resilient design, the bridge will transform how people and goods move across the region. It is expected to serve as a lifeline for logistics, tourism, and agriculture, unlocking long-term economic growth and job opportunities for the local population.