From River to Road: PM Modi to Launch ₹1200 Cr Lifeline Over Brahmaputra

Guwahati: In a landmark move to boost infrastructure in Northeast India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a ₹1200 crore 6 lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River, connecting Narengi and Kurua in Assam.
This ambitious project is a critical part of the Guwahati Ring Road, envisioned to ease traffic congestion, reduce travel time, and create seamless connectivity between key districts around Guwahati. Once completed, the bridge will act as a major economic corridor, improving access to trade routes, healthcare, education, and emergency services especially during the monsoon season when large parts of the region face flood-related disruptions.
Built with cutting-edge engineering and climate-resilient design, the bridge will transform how people and goods move across the region. It is expected to serve as a lifeline for logistics, tourism, and agriculture, unlocking long-term economic growth and job opportunities for the local population.
This project reflects the government’s firm commitment to the ‘Act East’ policy and the larger goal of building a “Viksit Bharat 2047.” It aims to bring the Northeast closer to the national mainstream not just geographically, but in terms of opportunity, infrastructure, and development.
More than just a river crossing, the Narengi Kurua bridge is a symbol of progress, unity, and future-focused governance. It promises to turn the Brahmaputra from a challenge into a channel of change, bridging people, places, and possibilities.
