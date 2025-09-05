From Wetlands to Prime Time: Assam's Bird Savior Takes Flight on KBC

The endangered Greater Adjutant stork, or Hargila in Assamese, once drew disgust from villagers due to its size, smell, and scavenging habits. But Barman saw beauty and urgency where others saw nuisance. Armed with empathy and education, she launched the Hargila Army, an all-women conservation force now over 10,000 strong, transforming attitudes one nest at a time.

Her movement didn’t just save a bird from extinction it rewrote the relationship between rural communities and the wild. Women who once feared or ignored the bird now sew stork-themed fabrics, hold ‘baby showers’ for chicks, and proudly call themselves Hargila Baideus (stork sisters).