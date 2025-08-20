Gana Suraksha Mancha (GSP) names three candidates in 1st list for BTC election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: After different regional political parties like UPPL and BPF and national parties like the BJP and Congress, the Gana Suraksha Mancha (GSP) has also started it’s movement to reach out to voters in BTC with the assurance card of safety and security of people of BTC. As a first move, the GSP president and former MP, Naba Kr Sarania, on Tuesday came to Kokrajhar to meet his party stalwarts and also met the mediapersons to express the preparedness of the party to participate in the ensuing BTC election to be held in September. The GSP announced the name of three candidates in its first list that includes Mridul Kr Das from Baokhungri and Banamali Rabha from Jomduar in Kokrajhar district and Ghanashyam Das from Dihira in Baksa district.

Talking to mediapersons at Kokrajhar Press Club in Kokrajhar on Tuesday, GSP president Naba Kr Sarania said that the GSP would contest at least in 15-20 constituencies in the ensuing BTC elections. He said that discussion was on between the GSP and the BPF to forge an electioneering understanding. He hoped that the BPF would win at least five to six seats from Udalguri and that it would form the next council election with majority numbers. He also claimed that in 2021, Minister UG Brahma won the Assembly election from Chapaguri constituency with the support of the voters of GSP.

Sarania said that the GSP will field candidates in Mudaibari, Harisingha, and Gareswar in Udalguri, Salbari, Mushalpur, Baganpara, and Dihira in Baksa district, Thuribari and Manas Serfang in Chirang, two in Tamulpur and Fakiragram, Saraibil, Guma, Kachugaon, Baokhungri, and Jomduar in Kokrajhar district.

Meanwhile, the president of BPF, Hagrama Mohilary, has already announced the name of 22 candidates in the first list while the UPPL and the Congress are yet to announce the list of the candidates.

