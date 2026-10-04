Gargaon College Leads Three-Day Plantation Drive to Combat Climate Change

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SIVASAGAR: Gargaon College organised a three-day mass plantation drive under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign. The initiative was jointly organised by the NCC (11 Assam BN and 49 ANU) and the NSS Unit in collaboration with NGO Science for Social Service (SSW), Assam, to promote environmental responsibility and community participation.

The drive was inaugurated by Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, Principal, who emphasised the importance of tree plantation in combating climate change and protecting the environment for future generations.

A total of 250 saplings were distributed across various academic departments to enhance the campus green cover. Extending the initiative beyond the campus, NSS Volunteers and NCC Cadets planted 220 saplings at their homes.

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