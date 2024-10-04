Gauhati High Court Cracks Down on Illegal Lotteries in Assam with Strict Ban

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has taken up an important issue raised in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) for unauthorized offline and online lotteries in various districts of Assam.

During the proceedings of the case, Amicus Curiae H.K. Das said only the State Government was permitted to hold lotteries under the Lotteries (Regulation) Act of 1998 and the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules of 2010.

But it is noticed that some are approaching the District Commissioners for permission and a few of them are allegedly granting permission without proper authority.

Additional Senior Government Advocate for Assam, R.K. Borah told the court that 25 District Commissioners have returned confirmation that no permission was issued.

The court ordered the State Government to file a report within six weeks as to how they would handle the illegal lotteries.

The government has also been ordered to advise District Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to immediately cease the granting of permissions for lotteries and take swift action against any illicit lottery ventures they can find.

These orders are to be issued within a week of time, and next date of hearing is after six weeks.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police issued a fresh advisory for Durga Puja celebrations in the city. According to the guidelines, the police authority must be obtained by obtaining necessary permission for construction puja pandas in public places.

Respective jurisdictional police stations will issue necessary permission. The Durga Puja Committees are requested to cooperate with local administration and police to make sure all safety and security arrangements. A medical team including doctors to handle any kind of emergency should be kept ready. Separated entry/exit barricades for males should be arranged.

Surveillance: There should be CCTV cameras all over the pandal along with its surroundings and these should be installed in consultation with the police. A 24x7 help desk in the pandal should be created to cater to the visitors.