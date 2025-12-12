Gauhati High Court orders strict action against Magh Bihu fishing in Kaziranga

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Gauhati High Court has directed strict enforcement of a prohibitory order to prevent large-scale illegal fishing by the public in the water bodies of Kaziranga National Park and the adjoining tiger reserve during Magh Bihu. Acting on a public interest litigation filed by Bokakhat-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury seeking urgent judicial intervention to protect the ecosystem from the annual fishing activities conducted from January 13 to 14, the court issued this directive.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury heard the matter, represented by advocate Abir Phukan on behalf of the petitioner. Phukan informed the court that every year during Magh Bihu, thousands of people engage in what they call ‘traditional’ fishing inside Kaziranga National Park. He argued that such large-scale activity not only violates the Wildlife Protection Act but also severely disturbs the park’s biodiversity. Phukan further submitted that fishing inside the UNESCO World Heritage Site poses a threat to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, migratory birds, and nearly 42 species of fish inhabiting the wetlands of the park. He cautioned that persistent violations could harm the ecological integrity of Kaziranga and undermine its global conservation status.

Representing the Government of Assam, the Forest Department’s standing counsel D Gogoi acknowledged the issue and stated that although the government imposed annual restrictions, the huge influx of people into the park during the Bihu festivities made enforcement challenging.

The court observed that failure to prevent such activities would amount to violations not only of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, but also of the constitutional mandate under Article 48A to protect the environment.

Stating that the matter requires ‘immediate applicability,’ the High Court directed the Government of Assam to ensure strict enforcement of the prohibitory order during the first and second weeks of January. The Forest Department has also been directed to submit an affidavit detailing the measures taken during the upcoming Magh Bihu and additional proposed steps to control illegal fishing. The matter has been listed for next hearing on January 7, 2026, according to reports.

