Gauhati High Court Rules In Favour Of EWS Candidates' Appointment For Junior Engineer Posts

GUWAHATI: In a major verdict, the Gauhati High Court, presided over by Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi, ruled that the candidates who were denied jobs despite securing higher marks in the final selection list for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) of Assam have to be appointed.

The court's decision came in response to a writ petition filed by candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

The dispute emerged after an advertisement to fill 344 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts, with 33 reserved for EWS candidates, was published on June 24, 2020.