Gauhati University, CMAAA Society sign MoU to boost entrepreneurship in Assam

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AZARA: Gauhati University (GU) and the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) Society on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen entrepreneurship, innovation, and skill development in Assam.

The MoU was signed at the office of the Vice-Chancellor by Prof Utpal Sarma, Registrar of Gauhati University, on behalf of the Department of Business Administration, and Santanu Deuri, Joint Director (TS), Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, on behalf of the CMAAA Society.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta described the collaboration as a landmark initiative that would bridge academic learning with practical enterprise development. He said the programme would equip Chief Minister’s Fellows with skills in mentoring, business development, and enterprise management, thereby strengthening the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and supporting micro and small enterprises.

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