Gauhati University Suspends Operations of Two Boys’ Hostels After Violent Clashes

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University authorities have reportedly closed two boys' hostels, RCC-1 and RCC-2, after a violent clash between the students of the two hostels on Monday.

The clash, which reportedly involved some outsiders and miscreants, has left some of the students and security personnel suffering severe injuries. Some of them are under intensive care at local hospitals.

The university sent an advisory notice on Monday, September 30, closing its campuses, RCC-1 and RCC-2, due to the reported violence outbreaks, in order to ensure that all students would be safe.

As per the report of the authorities, the university ensured that the continuation of the academic activities of affected students would not be hampered.

Alternative hostel accommodations have been made available to the affected students. The Registrar has issued a notice stating that the students who have been dislodged from RCC-1 and RCC-2 closed hostels will be hosted in other halls, campus buildings, and grounds.

Several temporary accommodation have been utilized from Guest House, UGC-MMTTC Alumni House Old Recreation Centre along with other students will be re-housed in other boys hostels AT-4, AT-5, AT-7, AT-9 (Law), AT-10, RCC-3 and RCC-4

For proper care of the students staying there in those temporary accommodations, Debasish Saikia, Assistant Professor, Instrumentation and USIC has been entrusted to look after them and also to provide them with proper care during this period of transition.

The university authorities have directed students to vacate their present rooms and, in the alternative, that the students will be required to vacate the room within 48 hours of the receipt of this letter by 4:00 PM on October 2. Transport to make this a smooth transition will be arranged to shift the students from the old to their new residences.

The university is cooperating with District Administration and the City Police in investigating the cause of the clashes, it says.