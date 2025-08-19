Gaurav Gogoi Slams Assam CM, Says He Acts Like a ‘King’

Guwahati: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the CM “considers himself like a king” and looks down on the people of Assam.

Speaking to reporters, Gogoi said, “Assam CM considers himself like a king and feels proud that they have so much power. I want him to stay the same. But this is not our nature, not our ideal. Late Tarun Gogoi was CM for 15 years, but he never thought of himself as all-powerful. He always served the people.”

He further added that unlike Sarma, the Congress party does not aim to be “upper class” but wants to remain with the people. “Himanta Biswa Sarma is an upper class and treats people of Assam like second-class citizens. If this is what he wants, let it be. We will be with the people. Congress party wants to be with the people even if it means being treated as second-class citizens,” Gogoi said.

The remarks come amid rising political tensions between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam ahead of upcoming political battles.