Gautam Adani Unveils Worker-Centric Growth Strategy at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport on International Labour Day

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday outlined a worker-centric growth strategy while addressing around 3,000 workers and employees at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Emphasizing "local jobs, better lives, and dignity," Adani said the Group will prioritize hiring from communities surrounding project sites, followed by candidates from within the state, and then from outside if required. He described workers as "nation builders," adding that each completed project contributes to shaping the country's future.

The conglomerate, which operates over 700 assets across 24 states and engages nearly 400,000 employees, partners, and contractors, will measure progress through assets created, livelihoods enabled, and communities strengthened, he said.

Worker welfare remains central to the strategy. Adani highlighted large-scale initiatives, including air-conditioned housing for 50,000 workers in Mundra and Khavda, and a centralized facility in Mundra, Gujarat, capable of serving up to 100,000 nutritious meals daily. "This is not a privilege; it is a necessity. Every worker has the right to live and work with dignity," he said.

Backed by strong liquidity and access to capital, the Group is accelerating capital expenditure to improve execution speed. A three-layer organisational structure is being implemented to simplify decision-making, enhance accountability, and reduce approval timelines from days to hours at the site level.

Adani also spoke of a strengthened partnership model with fewer but larger contractors, aimed at improving coordination, ensuring access to capital, and fostering long-term engagement. "We don't just want to sign contracts; we want to build long-term partnerships," he said, citing grassroots entrepreneurship emerging from such collaborations.

On skilling, he said an upcoming Adani skills centre will enable workers to move from unskilled roles to supervisory and leadership positions, reinforcing internal career growth.

Linking major projects such as Mundra Port, the Khavda renewable energy park, Navi Mumbai International Airport, and the Ganga Expressway to national development, Adani said these initiatives are strengthening India's logistics, energy, and infrastructure backbone.

"These projects are not just assets; they are instruments of national progress," he added. The measures, he said, are aimed at building a more agile, inclusive, and execution-focused organization aligned with India's long-term growth ambitions.

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