Geleki Hatipati villagers march to cinema hall to watch Zubeen Garg’s last film

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A heartwarming and unusual scene unfolded in Nazira on November 2, as residents of Geleki Hatipati village rallied together to watch Zubeen Garg’s last Assamese film, ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ at a local cinema hall.

The villagers, carrying guitars and singing Zubeen Garg’s popular songs, marched to the cinema hall, creating a unique and emotional spectacle. The group performance of Zubeen Garg’s hit songs, ‘Mayabini’ and ‘Roi Roi Binale,’ before the screening of the film, added to the fervour.

The villagers’ collective effort was driven by their desire to pay tributes to Zubeen Garg and seek justice for him.

