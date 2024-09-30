‘Gelephu Mindfulness City’: A project of innovative and sustainable development

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a significant move, the government of Bhutan is set to transform present Gelephu town of Bhutan along India border near Datgari of Chirang district in BTC, Assam with “Gelephu Mindfulness City” (GMC) project. Gelephu is a fast-growing town in Southern Bhutan bordering India where people from across the border have been maintaining cordial relationships over the years. The Bhutanese people come down to Datgari Bazar in India (Assam) and people of India go to Gelephu for marketing and other commercial purposes and visiting. The new project is expected to provide more trade opportunities from across the border between India and Bhutan in near future.

According to Bhutan Innovation Forum (BIF), the mission of the GMC project is to create a sustainable, innovative urban development that integrates mindfulness, spirituality and Bhutanese cultural values into modern economic growth. Inspired by Bhutan’s commitment to Gross National Happiness (GNH), the city aims to be an economic hub. The key aspects of this vision include fostering sustainable businesses, respecting the environment and creating spaces where human activities coexist harmoniously with nature. The city will also serve as a model for mindful entrepreneurship, attracting investments in areas like green technologies, healthcare, education, and cultural preservation. It is learnt that design will incorporate Bhutan’s spiritual heritage and emphasizes minimal environmental disruption through the use of local materials and thoughtful urban planning.

As per recent estimates, the population of Gelephu town in Bhutan is approximately 10,000 to 12,000 people. Gelephu serves as a significant commercial and administrative hub in southern Bhutan and is expected to grow substantially with the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City. Gelephu is connected by the National Highway-31 (C) of India and a new railway connection is going to be completed in 2026 between Kokrajhar and Gelephu and it has an airport too.

Gelephu Airport is a domestic airport located in the southern region of Bhutan, near the town of Gelephu. The airport plays a key role in improving connectivity between southern Bhutan and other parts of the country. Situated in the Sarpang district, it is one of the three domestic airports in Bhutan, the others being Bumthang and Yonphula. The airport was officially opened in 2017 and its strategic location near the Indian border enhances its potential for future international flights. This is particularly significant for Gelephu’s position as a growing economic hub, especially with the development of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. The Royal Bhutan Airlines (Drukair) provides services at the airport, connecting Gelephu to other major Bhutanese cities, including Paro and Thimphu. Plans for expanding Gelephu Airport’s infrastructure are part of Bhutan’s broader ambitions to promote tourism, commerce, and regional connectivity.

The railway project connecting Gelephu in Bhutan to Kokrajhar in Assam, India is progressing steadily with construction expected to be completed by 2026. The 57.5-kilometer railway line is a significant milestone, as it marks Bhutan’s first international railway link funded entirely by the Government of India with an estimated cost of INR Rs. 10 billion, the project is aimed at improving trade, tourism and cultural exchange between the two nations. The project is part of a broader vision to enhance connectivity between Bhutan and its neighbouring regions, potentially leading to further railway connections in southern Bhutan, including towns like Samtse and Phuentsholing. In essence, the Mindfulness City aims to be a global leader in demonstrating how economic development can be aligned with spiritual and ecological sustainability.

