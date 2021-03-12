General Observer Dr.Kailash Sindhe visits Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT



MORIGAON: General Observer Dr.Kailash Sindhe (IAS) visited Morigaon on Thursday. He has been appointed by the Election Commission of India for observing the second phase voting to be held at No.80 Morigaon LAC and No. 81 Laharighat LAC on April 1. For any poll-related grievances, one can meet him at Morigaon Circuit House around 4 PM to 5 PM or may contact at the General Observer's contact no.6026251838.

Also Read: Akhil Gogoi Withdraws his Candidature from Mariani Constituency; to Contest Only from Sivasagar

Also Watch: India Tourism North East organizing a 1000 Km solo cycle ride across Assam





