General Observer Dr.Kailash Sindhe visits Morigaon

General Observer Dr.Kailash Sindhe (IAS) visited Morigaon on Thursday.

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  12 March 2021 3:07 AM GMT

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: General Observer Dr.Kailash Sindhe (IAS) visited Morigaon on Thursday. He has been appointed by the Election Commission of India for observing the second phase voting to be held at No.80 Morigaon LAC and No. 81 Laharighat LAC on April 1. For any poll-related grievances, one can meet him at Morigaon Circuit House around 4 PM to 5 PM or may contact at the General Observer's contact no.6026251838.

Election Commission of India Morigaon Dr.Kailash Sindhe 
