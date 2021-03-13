General Observer under Sivasagar election district encourages citizens to use cVIGIL app

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: The General Observer to the three Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LAC), namely 103 Amguri LAC, 107 Thowra LAC and 108 Sibsagar LAC under Sivasagar Election District, Abhimanyu Kumar encouraged the citizens to use cVIGIL app launched by the Election Commission of India.

"During the election process, by using the cVIGIL app, the citizen can keep vigil over the whole process and help the administration conduct elections in free, fair and transparent manner," stated the General Observer. He further added that if the citizens come across any violation of expenditure or Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by political parties or candidates, they can immediately intimate the surveillance teams through cVIGIL mobile app.

Making an appeal to the people of Sivasagar Election District to use the cVIGIL app, the General Observer Abhimanyu Kumar asserted that every citizen was as powerful as the administration in ensuring that all political parties and candidates abide by the guidelines set by the Election Commission of India. For availing this facility, citizens can download the app cVIGIL in their smartphones. The cVIGIL app empowers the citizen to be more vigilant. The citizens can click a photo or video using their smart phones in case they witness any violation of MCC or expenditure.

Furthermore, the General Observer added that all the complaints of citizens would be addressed by authorities concerned within 100 minutes of registration. Some of the complaints that citizens can register through the cVIGIL app are fake news, distribution of cash and liquor to lure voters, threat, display of arms and ammunition, discrimination on religious or caste grounds.

