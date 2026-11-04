GMC Elections Slated for April-May 2027; ULB Voting in March

Guwahati: The state of Assam is gearing up for a significant democratic exercise in early 2027. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will take place in April-May next year (2027), creating a clear timeline for the state's urban centers.

According to the Chief Minister, this high-stakes municipal battle will be preceded by polls to all other Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state in March 2027.

The critical timeline was made public by Chief Minister Sarma during a press briefing held directly after a steering committee meeting of the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Guwahati. The leadership used the high-level meeting to deliberate on a wide range of upcoming regional elections, ensuring the ruling party's administrative machinery is fully aligned for the consecutive voting cycles.

Beyond the municipal urban limits, the steering committee finalized structural arrangements for the state's indigenous councils. Chief Minister Sarma detailed that the upcoming elections for both the Mising Autonomous Council (MAC) and the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) have been officially scheduled to take place on November 30, 2026.

Addressing immediate administrative issues, Sarma also clarified the state government's stance on the recent power tariff hikes affecting domestic consumers. He assured the public that the tariff hike announced across the state is strictly a temporary measure and will remain active for only three months.

The upcoming 2027 urban polls will serve as a definitive test for both the ruling alliance and a reshaped opposition. During the last major GMC election cycle, the BJP-led coalition achieved a dominant victory by sweeping 58 out of the 60 contested municipal wards.

That election marked the historical debut of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Guwahati’s local governance, setting a modern operational standard that the Assam State Election Commission is expected to deploy fully in March and April-May of 2027.

With municipal restructuring altering ward demographics and civic complaints rising over infrastructure challenges like seasonal artificial flooding and drinking water distribution, the state's political factions are already activating their local networks. Complete voter guidelines, official notification dates, and regional polling details will be steadily published via the main Assam State Election Commission portal.