GMC Launches 'Swachh Durga Puja' Contest: Kopou Orchid Theme Takes Center Stage

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is set to host its annual Swachh Durga Puja Contest from October 16 to 21, introducing a vibrant cultural theme to this year's cleanliness drive.

In a novel initiative, the GMC has urged all community puja committees across the city to incorporate light purple shades inspired by the Kopou Phool (foxtail orchid)—the state flower of Assam—into their pandal decorations and lighting designs.

The contest aims to blend religious festivities with environmental awareness, evaluating committees on zero-waste management, plastic bans, and systematic garbage disposal.

Civic officials announced that flying squads will conduct surprise inspections throughout the six-day festival.

Committees ensuring clean surroundings, dry and wet waste segregation, and bio-degradable decorations stand a chance to win prestigious cash awards. "We want to celebrate our heritage while keeping Guwahati immaculate," a senior GMC official stated, emphasizing strict penalties for littering.

Citizens have widely welcomed the orchid-inspired theme, which promises a visually cohesive and eco-friendly festive season.