Goalpara Commuters Stranded After Dilapidated Wooden Bridge Gives Way

Goalpara: A major infrastructural failure triggered chaos on the busy Lakhipur-Takimari connecting route after an intensely dilapidated wooden bridge collapsed under the weight of a commercial transit vehicle on Sunaday. The incident has completely severed local transportation, stranding hundreds of commuters and highlighting the hazardous state of rural connectivity in the region.

According to local authorities and emergency responders, the mishap occurred when a heavily loaded goods-carrying vehicle attempted to navigate the fragile wooden structure. Unable to withstand the vehicle's weight, the central section of the decaying bridge gave way with a loud crash, trapping the vehicle precariously within the fractured timber framework.

While the driver and helper narrowly escaped severe injury, the vehicle remained wedged in the collapsed structure, completely blocking the narrow arterial route.

The immediate fallout of the bridge collapse was a total paralysis of local transit. Long queues of public transports, ambulances, school buses, and private vehicles formed on both sides of the Lakhipur-Takimari corridor. Commuters were forced to wait for hours under grueling conditions as emergency crews evaluated how to safely extricate the vehicle and clear the debris.

Furious local residents quickly gathered at the site, staging impromptu protests against the Public Works Department (PWD) and the local administration. "We have been warning the authorities for over a year that this bridge was a ticking time bomb," stated Anowar Hussain, a local community leader. "Every day, school children and agricultural vehicles risk their lives crossing these rotting planks. The administration’s absolute apathy has finally resulted in this disaster, cutting off our villages entirely."

Local administrative officials rushed to the location to manage the escalating traffic backlog and appease the protestors. Assuring swift action, a sub-divisional official noted, "A specialized recovery team has been deployed to extricate the stranded goods vehicle. We are actively arranging an alternate temporary diversion route to ease the traffic standstill.

A formal proposal for a permanent concrete replacement has already been submitted, and immediate interim repairs will commence as soon as the site is cleared."

Until permanent restoration begins, local residents face immense commuting hardships, underlining the urgent need to address the crumbling rural transport networks in Assam's remote regions.