A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A civil court in Goalpara has allowed additional time for government defendants to submit their written statements (WS) in a civil suit, while examining the statutory time limit applicable to government litigants under the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and the procedural difficulties involved in obtaining instructions through administrative channels.

In an order dated November 25, 2026, in TS 46/26, Civil Judge (Senior Division, J-5 Level), Goalpara, Shakti Sharma, considered the submissions of both sides and discussed the applicability of Order 27 Rule 5 and Rule 8 of the CPC, alongside Order 8 Rule 1.

The court’s discussion highlighted the statutory period of 60 days available to the government for communication and procedural arrangements in filing its written statement, while also referring to the provisions governing the extension of time in exceptional circumstances.

The order discussed the legal position that the time limit prescribed under Order 8 Rule 1 of the CPC is directory in nature in ordinary civil suits and not invariably mandatory, referring to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Salem Advocate Bar Association vs Union of India (2005).