Goalpara’s Dorothi Kalita tops Assam Judicial Services Exam

There is no shortcut to success

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: Bringing pride to Goalpara town, Dorothi Kalita, a resident of Bapujinagar, Goalpara, has secured the first rank in the Assam Judicial Services Examination, the results of which were declared this week. Achieving the feat in her very first attempt, Dorothi has demonstrated remarkable perseverance, dedication, and determination despite facing several personal and family challenges.

Dorothi's journey to the judiciary has been far from easy. She initially pursued psychology at Delhi University. However, following the unfortunate loss of both her parents within a year due to an accident, she had to return to Assam to shoulder family responsibilities, including looking after her younger sister. She subsequently completed her master's degree in psychology from Gauhati University.

Later, she shifted her academic focus to law and completed her LLB from Goalpara Law College in October 2023. During this period, she also worked as a front office coordinator at DLSA Goalpara, where interactions with respected individuals associated with the judiciary inspired her to pursue a career in judicial services.

After obtaining her law degree, Dorothi married Saurav Nath, a local businessman and faced the additional responsibilities of managing two households.

Speaking about her preparation, Dorothi said that although she had limited time, she tried to utilise every available hour as effectively as possible. Sharing her views on career choices, Dorothi emphasised that individuals should choose their professions based on their interests rather than societal expectations or prevailing trends.

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