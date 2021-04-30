Golaghat AASU demands check on price hike of essential commodities

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat Regional Students' Union submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat on Thursday demanding to control the price hike essential commodities.

In a press statement, the president and secretary of the organization, Simanta Gogoi and Bedanta Bora respectively said that the Golaghat Supply Department had totally failed to control price hike of essential commodities in the district. As a result, unscrupulous traders and vendors were hiking prices of essential commodities as per their whims and fancies. In this crucial time, the Supply Department had to take stringent action against price hike, but it was not seen. The district administration was also silent on these issues, said the union leaders.

The Golaghat Regional Students' Union demanded check on the sky-rocketing prices of essential commodities. If the district administration did not take proper initiative to control price hike of essential commodities, the organization would carry out strong democratic movement with the help of the public in coming days, said Simanta Gogoi and Bedanta Bora.

