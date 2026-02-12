Golaghat: Child protection awareness meeting held at Baurigaon Primary School

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: An awareness meeting was held on Tuesday at Baurigaon Primary School, Numaligarh, jointly organized by the Golaghat District Child Protection Office and the school. The meeting focused on key issues including the prevention of child marriage, child labour, child trafficking, protection of children from sexual offences, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education.

The event was attended by counsellors Manisha Chettri and Nilotpall Gogoi from the Golaghat District Child Protection Office as distinguished guests. In their addresses, they emphasized that everyone has a responsibility to ensure that children aged 0 to 18 are not deprived of their rights. They highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant to prevent child labour, explaining that employing a child is a criminal offence punishable under the law.

The speakers also informed the audience about government provisions for free and compulsory education under the Right to Education Act. Children were encouraged to report any physical or mental abuse by calling the helpline number 1098.

The meeting was conducted by the Headmaster of Baurigaon Primary School, Anuj Bora, and presided over by Assistant Teacher Rita Daimary.

