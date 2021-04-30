Golaghat district administration gears up for vote counting on May 2

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: The Golaghat district administration is gearing up for counting of votes for the Assam assembly election on May 2. In a press statement, the DIPRO, Golaghat said that Golaghat district administration had made elaborate arrangements as per the Election Commission's guidelines in order to conduct smooth counting process. In this context, a meeting was held at the DC's conference hall. During the vote counting, COVID-19 protocol will be strictly imposed.

The counting of votes of 95 Golaghat LAC and 96 Khumtai LAC of Golaghat election district will be held in six counting room on 33 tables. Two counting rooms and one postal ballot paper counting room have been arranged for each constituency at Golaghat Residential Girls' Polytechnic.

In this regard, 187 vote counting supervisors, Vote Counting Assistants and Micro Observers have been appointed for smooth conduct of vote counting.

