Golaghat Organic Farmer Network Honoured with Assam Gaurav Award 2026

Golaghat, 26 October: A grassroots agricultural initiative that began with just 14 farmers has transformed into an international organic powerhouse, earning the prestigious Assam Gaurav Award 2026.

The Padumpathar Agro Organic Producers Company Limited was named a recipient of the state’s third-highest civilian honour on Sunday, recognizing its massive contribution to rural enterprise.

Evolving from a small agricultural service group in 2009-10, the collective officially incorporated in 2017 under the Centre's Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region (MOVCDNER). Today, it boasts a network of 1,500 farmer-shareholders cultivating 1,500 acres of organic ginger, turmeric, and Assam lemon.

"Our processed and packaged produce now reaches 17 Indian states and major overseas markets, including Dubai and Saudi Arabia," said Chairman Anjal Limbu, highlighting their participation in global expos across Germany and Italy. "This award will encourage us to expand our product range and improve processing capabilities."

Director Sanjit Biswakarma added that the collective's journey demonstrates how community participation, agricultural knowledge, and market-oriented planning can strengthen rural enterprises.

By bypassing traditional middlemen, the company has successfully secured premium international value for local heritage crops, setting a benchmark for the region's agricultural sector.