Grantha Adhyayan Divas celebrated in Lakhimpur

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: December 7, the birthday of noted intellectual figure Homen Borgohain was celebrated as Grantha Adhyayan Divas in Lakhimpur by Mangalbodh Jagaran Kendra, an institution that renders service for social, cultural, literary and academic development. The institution has observed the day with this title since last year by paying him rich tribute.

The programme began in the morning with the distribution of leaflets among 3000 students of various schools and colleges to disseminate messages about the importance of studying books. Then a Shradhanjali programme along with a public meeting was organized in Uttar Lakhimpur Xahitya Xabha Bhavan with writer-poet Sanjib Upadhyay in the chair. It began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp by academician Ganesh Bhuyan. The programme was inaugurated with the recitation of Homen Borgohain's famous poem 'Haimanti' by poet Tarali Gharpholia. Organizing committee secretary Pankaj Sabhapandit explained the objective of the programme while Mangalbodh Jagaran Kendra director Jiten Baruah delivered the welcome address.

In the same programme, poet and social activist Uday Sankar Hazarika released Jiten Baruah's latest novel— 'Jui Khojat Phul'. The eighth year's 7th issue of the Mangalmoy Patrika was also released in the programme. It was followed by screening of the video interview given by Homen Borgohain to Mangalbodh Jagaran Kendra.

Prominent writer Bharat Rajkhowa, retired professors Dr. Ramesh Kumar Kakati and Narayan Baruah took part in the two symposia organized on the importance of studying books and literary contributions of Homen Borgohain.

