Guardian Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass distributes cheques among widows in Dhubri

A CORRESPONDENT



DHUBRI: Minister of P& RD, Food and Civil Supplies, PHE and also 'Guardian Minister' of Dhubri district, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, distributed cheques each amounting to Rs. 2.5 lakh among the eight widowers whose husbands died of COVID-19, in the conference hall of the Dhubri Deputy Commissioner's office on Sunday.

This is the one-time ex-gratia financial assistance under the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Widows Support Scheme extended to widows whose husbands died of COVID-19.

Before formal distribution, Guardian Minister addressed the widows and said that they should not lose confidence as the Assam Government would always be with them and that they should treat these cheques as a sign of the government's deep respect, sympathy and affection towards them.

"We will always be standing by your side. Bring up your children as good citizens of the country by educating them and the rest this government will do for them," Dass said.

This one-time financial scheme is being extended to those widows whose annual income is below Rs 5 lakh. The second list of similar financial assistance is also being prepared by observing all parameters by the office of the Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, and will continue till all the beneficiaries get the benefit of this scheme, an official said.

Earlier, Dass formally inaugurated the well-furnished office room of the Guardian Minister in Dhubri Circuit House. Dass also held a press meet in his new office chamber and briefed the media persons as to how he would work in the days to come. "I will visit the office of every Development Block, meet people and take lunch in the house of the best Gaon Panchayat president," Dass added.

Dass also instructed the Dhubri Deputy Commissioner, Anbamathun MP not to spare anyone involved in corruption and lodge FIR against them in the police station.

