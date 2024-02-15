Guwahati: Assam Hosts 1st Ever Future Skills Summit to Catalyze Digital Talents

GUWAHATI: Guwahati is all set to host the first "Future Skills Summit" scheduled for February 15 organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) through the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT). The aim is to foster conversations and strategies aimed at nurturing future-ready talent in India and beyond.

The meeting is scheduled to be inaugurated by Mr. Rajiv Chandrashekhar, Union Minister of Power, Information Technology, Skill Development and Infrastructure, Hydropower. Chandrashekhar will be among the diverse attendees, including young innovators, thought leaders, industry experts, policy makers, academics and technology enthusiasts The conference agenda addresses the enormous impact of rapid digitization across the globe, highlighting new emerging opportunities in cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technology, semiconductors, robotics and cybersecurity.

With India at the forefront of these developments, the Summit seeks to explore ways to harness these opportunities to empower the nation’s youth. In line with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a global talent hub, the summit aims to develop a roadmap to achieve this goal. Another key objective in this regard is to establish partnerships between industry and academic institutions to ensure that educational courses align with industry requirements and standards.



Encapsulating the importance of collaboration, the summit will witness over 20 strategic partnerships with NIELIT and Indian Institute of Management-Raipur (IIM-Raipur), Indian Institute of Information and Management-Gwalior (IIITM-Gwalior), and many other premier institutions including information technology (IT) companies. It is expected to attract more than 1,000 distinguished participants with more than 30 innovative exhibitors, the conference promises to be a dynamic platform for exchange and collaboration with discussion group Semicon India for Future Skills, India AI for Future Skills, Cyber ​​Security and Emerging Technologies for Future Skills. With Assam opening its doors for this important event, the Future Skills Summit is poised to catapult India’s journey towards digital progress and global competitiveness.