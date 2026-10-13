Guwahati Durga Puja Pandal Sparks Buzz with ₹199 VIP Tickets, Organisers Clarify Entry Remains Free

The Bishnupur Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee has addressed public speculation by clarifying that admission to its upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebration remains entirely free for the general public, despite the introduction of a new online ticketing system.

The committee recently partnered with the ticketing platform BookMyShow to offer optional fast-track VIP entry passes priced at ₹199 per person. The decision generated significant online discussion across Assam, as community pandals traditionally rely strictly on open public access.

At a recent press briefing, the organizers emphasized that the premium queue-bypass passes are purely voluntary. The initiative is specifically designed as a crowd-control measure to assist senior citizens, young families, and those wishing to avoid waiting for hours in massive festival lines.

General devotees can access the "Naglok"-themed water pandal and its signature boat-ride experience through the standard, free general entry gates as in previous years.

All proceeds gathered from the optional ticket sales will be directed entirely toward funding the committee's massive 76th-year festive operations.