Guwahati: Guwahati's Nehru Stadium Set to Transform into FIFA Olympic-Level Football Ground

GUWAHATI: In a major development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced that Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium is ready for transformation to meet FIFA Olympic standards. The Prime Minister unveiled this ambitious project at a press conference, outlining a comprehensive investment plan of Rs 831 crore.

The Nehru Stadium transformation is part of a wider plan to create eastern India’s most expansive stadium, spanning a huge football stadium and a testing ground for football CM Sarma stressed that the proposed venue would surpass anything seen in Bengal , Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand, which produce it It will be a focal point in the area.

"We want to upgrade the Nehru Stadium to the standard of a FIFA Olympic football ground. This will be the biggest sports complex in entire eastern India. All the offices of the sports associations of Assam will be there," stated the Assam CM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for this landmark project during his visit to Assam on February 4. The ambitious initiative is expected to contribute significantly to the sports infrastructure in the region.

Besides, CM Sarma unveiled plans for a dedicated multi-stage stadium for the National Games at Chandrapur. The facility has been designed to meet the needs of sport in line with the government’s commitment to promote sport and a healthy lifestyle.

"For the purpose of holding National Games, there will be a multi-facility sports complex in Chandrapur. The Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for that," confirmed CM Sarma.

These two transformation projects are central to Assam’s development agenda, with PM Modi set to lay the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 11,000 crore during his visit to Guwahati on February 4. Development of Nehru Stadium to FIFA Olympic level ground signifies an important step in enhancing the sporting environment and infrastructure in the region.