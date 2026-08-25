Guwahati Lawyers’ Association Opposes Assam Govt’s ‘Hasty’ Plan to Shift Historic Office for Riverfront Project

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Lawyers’ Association, Guwahati has opposed the Assam Government’s alleged move to relocate its historic office and premises without prior notice and without identifying an alternative site as part of a plan to beautify the Brahmaputra riverfront.

The association said it was established in 1885 through the efforts of eminent personalities, including Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi, freedom fighter Tarun Ram Phookan, former Chief Minister Bishnuram Medhi and former President of India Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, at a time when lawyers’ organisations had not yet been established in many other parts of the country. Its members later took part in the freedom movement, while several members subsequently represented Assam in the state Legislative Assembly.

The association also extended full support to the movement against foreigners led by AASU and contributed to the cause of the state. Through its efforts, the All Assam Lawyers’ Association was formed in 1980 to provide legal advice and strengthen the movement. The association also supported the formation of the first regional government in the state in 1985. Former Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, along with former ministers Suren Medhi and Habibur Rahman, were among its members. Several other members later became MLAs and ministers in Assam.

Association president Pradip Kumar Konwar and general secretary Apurba Kumar Sharma said the government had already shifted the Chief Judicial Magistrate courts adjacent to the association’s premises to the General Administration Department for the proposed riverfront beautification project. They said the association had learnt internally that the government was considering shifting its office and premises to another location. The association strongly opposed what it described as a hasty decision and said it would not allow the premises to be shifted temporarily under any circumstances.

Konwar and Sharma said the association was not opposed to a permanent relocation, but would not accept shifting an organisation with around 2,600 members to an unsuitable building. They said the historic institution could not be treated with disregard.

They further alleged that the courts already shifted to the General Administration Department were too small, leaving inadequate space for lawyers and litigants even to sit or stand properly. They also claimed that the facilities lacked suitable toilets and urinals and that the absence of ventilation on both floors had made it difficult for lawyers, litigants and members of the public to breathe comfortably.

The association leaders also pointed to the absence of a lift, which they said had created difficulties for elderly and specially-abled people. They warned that the lack of ventilation could create serious difficulties during the hot and humid months and could potentially endanger lives.

They said the Chief Judicial Magistrate had already been informed about the situation, but no action had been taken.

Konwar and Sharma also said the Assam Government had already allotted nearly three kathas of land in the name of the historic association. They expressed resentment over what they described as the government’s failure to give due importance to lawyers and the legal fraternity and to the state’s old lawyers’ organisation.

The association president and general secretary said the organisation was not opposed to the beautification of the Brahmaputra riverfront. However, they said it would be wrong to disregard lawyers and the public while undermining the importance of courts and the legal system.

They said the association would have no objection if the Gauhati High Court, lower courts and various tribunals, along with the association’s office and premises, were permanently shifted to a single location. However, they reiterated their strong opposition to any temporary relocation and said the association would have no option but to launch an agitation against such a decision.

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