Guwahati Police Order Zero-Tolerance Security and Noise Curbs for Durga Puja

The Guwahati Police have issued stringent safety and crowd-control guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations, anticipating nearly 600 pandals across the city.

The new mandates strictly prohibit loudspeakers and high-volume sound systems after 10:00 PM to curb noise pollution. Furthermore, all cultural programmes must conclude by 9:00 PM.

Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain stated that the measures prioritize public harmony. "Puja committees must deploy trained volunteers overnight and install functional CCTV cameras for 24x7 surveillance," Jain directed.

Law enforcement personnel in plain clothes will also patrol pandals discreetly to deter criminal activities.

To manage massive footfalls, organizers must build separate, barricaded entry and exit routes for men and women. On the roads, the police have warned of zero tolerance toward public intoxication and drunk driving, making helmets mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers.

For the final Bisarjan (immersion) proceedings, special transport and security arrangements are finalized at Pandu Ghat and Lachit Ghat along the Brahmaputra River, with authorities restricting processions strictly to devotional music.