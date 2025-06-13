Guwahati: Protest at Noonmati Police Station After a Youth's Custodial Death

Family members of the deceased claim that Arjun became ill while being held in detention, but the Noonmati police allegedly disregarded their requests for medical care. They further claimed that he may have died as a result of physical abuse
he endured while in custody. The family asserts that the authorities have not yet offered an acceptable
response or explanation on the circumstances behind the youth's death, despite making these grave accusations.
Many residents gathered outside the police station to seek justice for the
young person who had died. According to reports, the deceased, Arjun Sharma of Kalitakuchi in Birkuchi, passed away on Tuesday while being held by the police. The episode has caused a great deal of ire, with people and the victim's relatives accusing the police of misbehavior and negligence. According to reports, police officers reassured the demonstrators throughout the conversation that a thorough investigation would be conducted
to ascertain the case's facts. The demonstrators consented to temporarily halt their protest after
receiving the promise.
According to sources, 26-year-old Arjun Sharma, who lives on Kalitakuchi Gorkha Path in
Narengi, Guwahati, was romantically involved with an 18-year-old girl from the neighborhood named Jupitara Kumar for a long time. On Friday, June 6, the pair left their homes to elope with the intention of being married. The father of the daughter filed a formal complaint at the Noonmati Police Station after the event. Following the complaint, the police carried out an operation in Udalguri,
where they were able to apprehend Arjun and save the girl.
The family claims that they spotted Arjun in a clearly ill state at the police station on Tuesday and asked the officers to give him medical attention. However, the family was notified by the police on Wednesday morning that Arjun had passed away at Noonmati Central Jail. The family was grieved to learn of his untimely passing. Since then, the grieving family has gone to many high- ranking police officers to request an accurate and unbiased inquiry of the occurrence. Additionally, it is reported that Arjun was threatened with murder over the phone by the girl's father, Robin Chandra Kumar, who said he would have him killed even if it meant paying five lakh rupees. The family has already provided the media with the audio recording of this call as proof.