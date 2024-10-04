Guwahati: Rains May Play Spoilsport for Upcoming Durga Puja

Guwahati: The capital of Assam has been recieving rains since the past few days. The same has caused massive traffic chaos in the recent time and threatens to be a major problem in the upcoming days.

In a very recent report, the Indian Meterological Department has predicted above normal rains in the days to come. Parallely they have predicted lower than usual temperatures in the region for the next two weeks. Such weather can definitely play a spoilsport for the festive days of Durga Puja, hampering the public from going out to visit Puja Pandals and subsequently the businesses of the city.

Multiple flyover projects are also under construction in different parts of the capital city. Rukminigaon, Bharalumukh and the locality near the BBCI has been facing traffic woes since the work started on the newly proposed flyovers. But with rains, the problems for the commuters increase multifold. The mud and debris from the digging usually covers the road at the sites. Thus making the area prone to accidents, specially when there are two wheelers involves. Also the construction work constricts the space available for vehicles, effectively making chicken-neck area and causing traffic pileups.

Also, a large number of people come from nearby area to Guwahati for shopping ahead of the Durga Puja festival. Combined with the other two problems of rains and flyover construction, the increased number of vehicles in the city during the season increase the problems further for the commuters.

With less than a week time remaining for the Durga Puja festival to begin, it remains to see if the weather improves and the authorities are able to mitigate the traffic congestion problem in Guwahati, or if Guwahatians have to face the same problems during the upcoming Puja festival as well.