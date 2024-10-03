Guwahati: Solid and Liquid Waste Processing at Swachhta Kshetra Boragaon

Guwahati: Guwahati Municipal Corporation has announced the initiation of the newly constructed projects for processing of Municipal Solid and Liquid Waste at Swachhta Kshetra Boragaon on Wednesday.

The construction of the 150 TPD Compost cum RDF Plant at Swachhta Kshetra Boragaon, awarded to Geron Engineering Pvt. Ltd., represents a significant step towards sustainable waste management. The project commenced on 8 May 2022, utilizing technology to convert mixed waste into Compost and RDF (Refuse Derived Fuel). The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) plans to operate the plant in two shifts to process 300 TPD of waste, effectively enhancing the processing capacity. A successful trial run was conducted on 17th May 2024. The total project cost for this project was Rs 35 crore.

Guwahati Municipal Corporation is also responsible for managing the activities of collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of faecal sludge and for ensuring that the collected faecal sludge is treated and disposed of in compliance with applicable laws. As a significant step, Guwahati Municipal Corporation allotted the work construction of Design-Build-Operate-Transfer of a 20 KLD FSTP for 5 years in Guwahati City to Banka BioLoo Limited. The project commenced on 26 October 2022 and a successful trial run was conducted on 17 July 2024. The total project cost for this project was Rs 3.99 crore.