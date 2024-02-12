Guwahati: Symbiosis School Hosts Workshop on PM DevINE Scheme's Impact in North East

GUWAHATI: Symbiosis School of International Studies teamed up with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) for a workshop. It took place at NECTAR's office in Guwahati. The workshop talked about an ICSSR Short-term Empirical Research Project. One topic was the impact of the PM DevINE Scheme and NECTAR. Especially its effect on jobs for young people and women in the North East, as seen in Manipur.
Dr. Sukalpa Chakrabarti, a top member and teacher at Symbiosis School of International Studies, discussed her survey results. The workshop had a goal. This goal was to talk about and think about the project. The hope was to show how it could help people financially and offer more job opportunities.
Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma, leader of NECTAR, started off the event. Dr. Sarma talked about how the PM-DevINE Scheme by NECTAR reaches all states in the North East. He also talked about how it has the potential to create jobs in rural places. He believes the project can spark sustainable growth in the area. It can do this by creating new jobs, both directly and indirectly.
Dr. Sukalpa Chakrabarti spoke more about how the project directly helps the economy. It also has the potential to improve the sustainability of the North Eastern states. The workshop encouraged discussion between NECTAR project scientists and scientists from the Biotech Park in Guwahati. This fostered cooperation.
Er. Simanta Das, NECTAR's Chief Radio Technologist, ended the workshop with a talk. He explained what it was like to put the PM DevINE project into action and looked ahead to what's next.
The union of universities and a government research hub shows what the PM DevINE Scheme can do. It highlights a desire to boost sustainable growth and job possibilities in the North East region. The workshop was a key time to share knowledge and plan together. The goal was to increase the effects of the PM DevINE Scheme to help the communities it serves.
