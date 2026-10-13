Guwahati's Bamunimaidan Durga Puja Transforms into Disneyland For its 39th Year, Featuring a 100-foot Replica Of the Iconic Theme Park

The Bamunimaidan Durga Puja Committee in Guwahati has announced a spectacular treat for its 39th year of celebration, revealing plans to transform their mandap into a breathtaking replica of Disneyland.

Designed to bring the magic of the iconic theme park to the heart of Assam, the mega-structure will stand at a towering 100 feet tall and 120 feet wide, making it one of the most anticipated attractions of the festive season.

According to latest updates from the committee, a specialized team of over 45 artisans from West Bengal has been working around the clock to bring the fairy-tale theme to life. The committee has integrated state-of-the-art 3D lighting displays and automated moving cartoon characters to create an immersive experience for children and families.

Organizers are anticipating an unprecedented footfall this year. In response, local authorities have coordinated with the committee to install CCTV surveillance networks, dedicated medical camps, and an enhanced team of volunteers to ensure seamless crowd management and safety throughout the micro-campus.