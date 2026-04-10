Haflong Constituency Polls Conclude Peacefully, Turnout Expected Above 75%

Polling in the 113 (ST) Haflong Legislative Assembly Constituency of Dima Hasao district concluded peacefully on Thursday, with District Election Officer Gayatri Devidas Hyalinge confirming that voting was conducted smoothly across all polling stations.

Hyalinge told the media that adequate security arrangements were in place throughout the day, ensuring a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

A few polling stations reported minor technical glitches during the day. However, officials responded promptly in each case, preventing any significant disruption to the voting process.

The exact voter turnout figure had not been calculated at the time of reporting, owing to communication delays from remote areas of the district.

Authorities, however, expressed confidence that the final polling percentage would exceed 75 percent once all reports are received.

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